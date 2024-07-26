ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi City Municipality is continuing its "Summer with Us" event, which runs until 5th August, to bring happiness to senior citizens during the summer.

The event, coordinated by the Baniyas City Municipal Service Centre, is held under the slogan "Baniyas Community Cafila: Awareness - Sports - Entertainment."

Held in collaboration with various local authorities, the initiative includes weekly Quran memorisation classes for men and women, conducted in cooperation with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Workshops on fire safety and prevention, home gardening, and food waste awareness will be held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The event also features sports and recreational activities, such as padel and shooting at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.