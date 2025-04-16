Bahrain - Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN), a global decentralised platform for gamers, has announced the launch of its regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) in Bahrain.

Boasting a global community of more than 21 million gamers, KGeN is commencing on-the-ground operations in Mena to capitalise on its rapidly expanding gaming market.

The KGeN Mena headquarters will introduce a universal gamer reputation framework, enabling gamers in the region to establish their gaming history through the globally recognised ‘Proof of Gamer’ system and join the KGeN network.

The Bahrain-based HQ aims to bridge the gap between regional gaming communities and global game publishers seeking to connect with the passionate local gaming community.

Furthermore, KGeN’s Bahrain regional headquarters is set to drive innovation and growth within the region’s evolving gaming and gamification ecosystem. It will offer a blockchain-based user identity, reputation, and loyalty framework to regional publishers looking to engage their consumers through cutting-edge gamified and immersive experiences.

Manish Agarwal, co-founder of KGeN, said: “Bahrain’s progressive digital infrastructure and supportive business environment make it an ideal location for KGeN’s regional expansion. We are excited to contribute to the region’s thriving gaming industry by providing top-tier technology solutions, partnerships, and expertise.”

KGeN’s expansion aligns with its vision to empower consumer enterprises through AI and blockchain-enabled gamification. By leveraging Bahrain’s advanced ICT sector, KGeN intends to tap into emerging opportunities and collaborate with local and international consumer-facing entities.

Ali Al Mudaifa, chief of business development at the Bahrain EDB, welcomed KGeN’s establishment.

“Their choice of Bahrain for their regional headquarters underscores our dynamic tech ecosystem, attracting innovative companies and highlighting our skilled talent and infrastructure. This strengthens our commitment to the Mena gaming industry’s projected $2.8 billion market by 2026,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).