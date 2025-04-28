RIYADH — Entertainment events across Saudi Arabia drew approximately 76.9 million visitors to 423 destinations nationwide in 2024, according to the Saudi Vision 2030 Annual Report.



The Riyadh Season alone welcomed more than 19 million visitors in 2025, revolutionizing the Kingdom’s entertainment landscape.



Saudi Arabia’s entertainment initiatives are increasingly attracting international visitors, strengthening the sector’s role as a key component of the country’s quality-of-life agenda. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) leads the sector’s development and regulation, offering a wide range of quality experiences.



The growth of the entertainment sector is supporting the national economy by creating job opportunities, boosting local small and medium enterprises, attracting foreign direct investment, and contributing to the gross domestic product.



GEA’s efforts have produced record-breaking numbers across various sectors, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global destination for entertainment seekers.



More than 120 million visitors have attended GEA events, which have featured over 100,000 nights of art, sports, and entertainment activities presented by more than 3,700 companies.



Saudi Arabia’s investment in entertainment reflects its commitment to enhancing domestic tourism, encouraging citizens to invest their spending locally, and reinforcing economic and social development goals.

