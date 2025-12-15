JEDDAH — A winter-themed entertainment experience is set to open in Jeddah this month, as Winter Wonderland launches as part of Jeddah Season, welcoming visitors from December 19.

Produced and managed by IMG, Winter Wonderland will transform part of the city into a festive destination featuring a wide range of attractions, including a theme park, ice skating rink, snow-based activities, seasonal markets, and a variety of food and beverage options, all set against winter-inspired decorations.

The attraction is designed to offer a family-friendly experience, blending entertainment, dining, and immersive seasonal atmospheres in one location.

From London to Saudi Arabia

Winter Wonderland was first introduced in London’s Hyde Park in 2005 and has since grown into one of the world’s most recognized winter entertainment concepts, expanding to several international destinations.

In Saudi Arabia, the experience made its debut during Riyadh Season in late 2019, where it quickly became one of the most popular attractions, drawing large crowds throughout the winter months.

A festive addition to Jeddah Season

Its arrival in Jeddah marks the first time the globally renowned attraction is presented in the Red Sea city, offering residents and visitors the chance to enjoy winter-style festivities in a coastal setting.

The launch adds to Jeddah Season’s growing lineup of entertainment offerings, reinforcing the city’s position as a major cultural and tourism destination during the winter period.

