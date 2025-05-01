RIYADH — Total revenues generated from the cinemas sector in Saudi Arabia accounted for SR845.6 million ($225.42 million) in 2024, according to the annual report of the Saudi Film Commission.

The number of films screened reached 504, and these included 17 Saudi films.



Revenues in 2024 were slightly lower compared to the market peaks in 2022 and 2023, when it recorded revenues of SR937 million and SR922 million respectively. Approximately 17.5 million tickets sold, with the average ticket price stood at SR48.2, the report pointed out.



The overall performance reflects remarkable stability with an increasing diversity of films shown, especially since ticket prices were reduced from $17 to $14 in April 2024. Regarding the highest-grossing films in the Saudi market as a whole, the American action comedy movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" topped the list with revenues of SR88.1 million, after selling approximately 1.7 million tickets. It was followed by Welad Rizk 3 with revenues estimated at SR39.9 million, then Toxic Marriage, which also grossed SR29.8 million, ahead of Inside Out 2, which grossed SR29.2 million.



In terms of local production, Saudi films generated total revenues of SR76.6 million, with approximately 1.8 million tickets sold. Among these films was "Mandoob El Leil (The Night Representative)," which ranked fifth on the list of highest-grossing films in the Kingdom in 2024, earning SR28.6 million from more than 620,000 tickets sold. This film had set a record on its first day, topping the box office with a revenue of $1.6 million. 'Shabab Al-Bomb,' which sold more than 632,000 tickets, came in second with generating revenues of SR26.6 million while the Egyptian romantic comedy Bahebek came third.



In terms of market share by country of production, American films dominated the largest share, accounting for 58.5 percent of total revenues, across 180 films, followed by Egyptian films with 25.1 percent, across 45 films. Saudi films recorded a presence of 7.8 percent, with 17 films, while Indian films accounted for 3.97 percent, across 109 films. The remaining limited share was distributed among Japanese, British, French, and Russian productions.



These figures were distributed across a network of 64 cinemas comprising 630 screens, spread across 10 regions in the Kingdom, via seven cinema operators. Riyadh came in first, generating revenues of SR391.1 million, with over 7.4 million tickets sold. Makkah came in second, with revenues of SR224.5 million, with approximately 4.8 million tickets sold. The Eastern Province recorded SR128.1 million in revenues, with 2.9 million tickets sold. Madinah recorded revenues of SR28.8 million, compared to SR 23.5 million in Asir and SR 19.2 million in Qassim. Jazan generated SR11 million, Tabuk SR9.5 million, and Hail came in last with revenues of SR7.6 million.



Based on film genre classification, action films topped the list, generating revenues of SR334 million, representing approximately 39.5 percent of the market. Comedies followed, earning approximately SR190.7 million, while animated films generated SR116.3 million. Horror films generated SR65 million, drama films generated SR54.2 million, and thrillers earned SR31.2 million.



Looking at the classification of films in terms of age groups, (R18) rated films, which are intended for viewers over 18 years old, took the largest share of revenues, achieving SR315.7 million with more than 6.15 million tickets sold. This was followed by (R15), with revenues amounting to SR222.8 million, while (PG) revenues amounted to about SR119.3 million. (PG12) rated films recorded about SR70.3 million, and (PG15) category achieved about SR112.9 million while (G) rated films, intended for all ages, came in last place with revenues amounting to SR4.4 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).