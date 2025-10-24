RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki Alalshikh said that Riyadh Season 2025 has attracted one million visitors within just 13 days since its launch on October 10.

“The milestone reaffirms the sixth edition’s status as the grandest entertainment destination in the region and the world,” he said.

Since its opening, the season featured major world-class events that have drawn wide attention from local and global audiences. It started with a spectacular global parade organized in collaboration with U.S. Company Macy's, in a first-of-its-kind celebration combining visual splendor and artistic performance.

The lineup also included the Joy Forum 2025, which brought together some of the world's most prominent entertainment leaders and creators, as well as the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament, featuring top stars in an electrifying atmosphere.

