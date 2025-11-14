RIYADH — Beast Land opened Thursday as part of Riyadh Season 2025, featuring global content creator Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) in a first-of-its-kind attraction inspired by his famed challenges, now brought to life as real-world adventures for visitors.

The zone offers cash prizes exceeding SR2 million for winners of the Beast Arena challenges, which combine movement, skill, and adventure. A grand prize will be awarded at the end of the season to the participant with the highest total points.

Beast Land features interactive experiences for all age groups, a dedicated children’s play area, and more than 20 food and beverage outlets, creating a fully integrated entertainment destination within Riyadh Season 2025, which continues to cement the capital’s position as a global hub for entertainment.

