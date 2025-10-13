RIYADH — A spectacular global parade lit up Riyadh on Friday, marking the grand opening of the city’s largest-ever entertainment season.

Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the streets as colorful floats, live performers, and giant balloons transformed the capital into a vibrant festival of music, art, and joy.



The parade — held between Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World — featured international and local performance troupes, massive inflatables of famous global icons appearing for the first time in Saudi Arabia, and dynamic street performances blending music, color, and movement.



Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, officially announced the launch of Riyadh Season 2025 in a televised address, expressing his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support of the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.



The parade opened with marching performers, artistic floats, and giant balloons soaring above the streets, including the iconic Macy’s Parade-style balloons, brought to Riyadh by the renowned American entertainment company Macy’s, which organized the event outside the US for the first time.



The lively opening show featured daytime fireworks, bubble displays, theatrical costumes, and synchronized dance waves, all set to a global musical score.



Crowds filled both sides of the parade route, cheering as colorful floats and live acts showcased highlights from this year’s sports, cultural, and entertainment programs.



Families and children lined the streets, waving flags and capturing the moment on their phones, while nearby residents watched the festivities from their balconies, joining in the celebration.



The Macy’s team led hundreds of participants in maneuvering the giant balloons through Riyadh’s streets in a seamless display of coordination and artistry, adding a touch of New York spectacle to the Saudi capital’s vibrant atmosphere.



This opening marks the beginning of Riyadh Season 2025, which promises a diverse lineup of experiences across 11 entertainment zones, including 15 world championships and 34 exhibitions and festivals.



The season aims to attract millions of visitors, reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a leading global entertainment destination since its debut in 2019.

