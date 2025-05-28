The ES TIMES — During a session titled "Driving Global Growth: Esports and Sports from a Vision 2030 Perspective," Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan spoke about the evolution of esports to become a key component of Saudi Arabia's development.



Esports in Saudi Arabia is not just entertainment; it supports innovation, empowers youth, and adds long-term value to the gaming community in the region and globally.



Saudi Arabia has taken bold steps. Launching the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, hosting the Esports World Cup Foundation, and investing in projects like Qiddiya, Prince Faisal said, "We're not waiting for the future, we're creating it." Through the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), he has built a structured ecosystem that develops talent and supports every gamer and creator to thrive.



A Thriving Gaming Nation



Today, 67% of Saudis consider themselves gamers. With this reality in mind, the goal is clear: for the Kingdom to become the world's premier destination for gaming and esports by 2030.



The 18th Edition: A Global Gathering



This edition of the International Olympic Academy Congress brought together 150 enthusiastic participants from five continents. Organized by the International Olympic Academy to expand its global Olympic education network, it began with a symbolic visit to the archaeological site of ancient Messenia, connecting the past with the Olympic values.



During the opening ceremony, Charilaos Tsolakis, President of the IOA, and Isidoros Kouvelos, President of the HOC, affirmed their shared commitment to the values ​​of the Olympics. Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of education, the role of innovation, and international cooperation as fundamental principles at the heart of this initiative.



Esports in Focus



The day concluded with an inspiring keynote address and a panel discussion. The discussion was led by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, President of the International Esports Federation, and Makis Asimakopoulos, Director of the IOA. They discussed how digital competitions can align with the Olympic values ​​and even enhance the Olympic spirit, encouraging attendees to consider esports as a cultural force.



Olympic Esports Games 2025: A Historic Milestone



According to the recent announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Saudi Arabia will host the first Olympic Esports Games in 2025. This move represents a new chapter in the global recognition of esports. With more than 23.5 million players, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a global powerhouse.



Esports plays a vital role in social transformation, with nearly half of the gamers in the Kingdom being women. Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, we have seen continued progress in empowering women.



Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, IOC Member and Chair of the Women in Sport Commission, commended this trend, saying: "The rise in women's participation in esports is exciting. I look forward to the Olympic Esports Games as an opportunity to engage more women in a safe and inclusive environment."



SEF: At the forefront of the digital revolution



Established in 2017, the Saudi Esports Federation has spearheaded the sector's advancement. Prince Faisal stated, "We aim to develop talent and encourage both personal and professional growth."



With strong government support, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has committed $38 billion to the gaming sector, which is expected to create 39,000 jobs, support 250 developers, and add $13.33 billion to the national economy by 2030.



Strategic Investments and Global Partnerships



Savvy Games Group, owned by PIF, is actively forging international partnerships. Their $4.9 billion acquisition of mobile developer Scopely in 2023 demonstrates their long-term ambitions. Prince Faisal explained, "We aim to be a global hub for gaming and esports."



In 2023, SEF hosted Gamers8 in Riyadh, which featured a record-breaking $45 million in prizes. Building on this remarkable success, Saudi Arabia is preparing for a new and ambitious step, hosting the Esports World Cup in 2025, reflecting the continued expansion of its strategy to support and develop the global gaming and esports sector.



Promoting Education and Skills Through Gaming



Gaming is not just entertainment - it's a tool for growth. Prince Faisal believes that gaming can foster creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking. There are plans to integrate gaming into the education sector.



A Nation Ready to Lead



Indeed, Saudi Arabia is not only building events and strategies, but is confidently moving toward shaping a future where gaming and esports reach new heights. By investing in the energy of its youth, its ambitious vision, and its unwavering commitment, the Kingdom is not only participating in this global transformation - it is leading the way, shaping the next phase with confidence and creativity.



On July 13, 2024, the International Olympic Committee officially confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the first Olympic Esports Games. Prince Faisal enthusiastically commented: "We are proud to be part of writing a new chapter in Olympic history." IOC President Thomas Bach echoed this sentiment, praising the expertise of the Saudi Olympic Committee.



He also expressed his firm confidence in its ability to deliver an inspiring and innovative Olympic Esports Games, reflecting the remarkable development of the Kingdom's standing on the global sports scene.

