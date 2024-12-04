The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a public-private partnership (PPP) tender for a new Musataha project to design, build, maintain and operate premier events arenas in Madinat Al Riyadh and Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi emirate.

This tender is the first to be launched within ADIO’s new Investment Map, which showcases opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for UAE National investors.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) issue date is 4 December 2024 with a submission deadline of 20 January 2025 by 5.00 pm. The documents are available at https://finder.adio.gov.ae/find/domestic/map

According to the RFP, the project aims to deliver a high-quality events arenas, offering vibrant spaces for community engagement and diversified entertainment. The arena will serve as dynamic hubs for public performances, outdoor activities, and events, enriched with open green areas to promote relaxation and social interaction. In addition to sports, commercial, administrative facilities, and related services.

