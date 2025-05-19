Egypt - Ebny Developments has announced the launch of Ebnyland, the first and largest international entertainment city in Upper Egypt. Located in New Sohag City, the groundbreaking project represents a major leap for the region’s tourism and leisure sector, with total investments exceeding $10m (around EGP 500m).

Developed in partnership with leading entertainment firms from the UK, China, and Italy, Ebnyland spans 63,000 sqm and will feature more than 100 rides and attractions designed for all age groups. The city will also include cafés and retail outlets, offering a comprehensive, family-friendly entertainment experience.

With the capacity to serve over 38 million people across Upper Egypt, Ebnyland is set to become a key regional destination for tourism, investment, and leisure.

Abdallah Kamel, Chairperson of Ebny Developments, emphasized the project’s alignment with Egypt’s national strategy for developing Upper Egypt and enhancing its infrastructure.

“Ebnyland will deliver world-class entertainment, generate thousands of job opportunities, and attract both local and foreign investment,” Kamel stated.

Mohamed Islam, Executive Director at Ebny Developments, revealed that construction is expected to be completed within six months. The grand opening will take place in partnership with global entertainment leaders including Frego, Midpower, E Park, Lark, Zamprela, and Childwood.

Wagdy El-Aidy, General Manager of Ebny Developments, highlighted the company’s track record since its founding in 2012, with over 22 completed projects across Cairo and Upper Egypt. In 2024, the company delivered its first residential project in New Sohag—Greeny Avenue—and plans to finalize two more projects in Cairo by 2025.

