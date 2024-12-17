Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, announced on Tuesday that has awarded the main contract for its 1.3 billion Saudi riyal ($346 million) entertainment destination in the Jazan region to Alfanar Projects

The new entertainment destination will be adjacent to the North Corniche Park along the Jazan waterfront spanning over 60,000 square metres of land with 73,000 sqm of built-up space, SEVEN said in a press statement.

It said the project, designed by global architecture and planning firm Gensler combines elements of the Red Sea coastline, the region’s rugged mountain ranges, and the fragrant jasmine flowers for which the area is known.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR50 billion ($13 billion) to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

