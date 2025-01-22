Global Village, a multicultural family destination, is set to host Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan this upcoming Sunday (January 26) on its main stage. This special event marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 29-year journey as a global cinematic icon, perfectly aligning with Global Village’s celebration of 29 seasons.

Fans of the ‘King of Bollywood’ are invited to an impressive evening, offering a unique opportunity to get closer to their beloved superstar and pay tribute to Khan’s remarkable legacy.

Through a flagship event that will commence at 8:30PM, the destination will demonstrate the superstar’s lifetime achievements with highlights from his most beloved movies throughout his cinematic journey.

Guests can also look forward to meeting-and-greeting the star, engaging with the nostalgia khan brings alongside witnessing his vibrant dance performances live.

Exciting surprises, interactive games and trivia competition among other activations are lined up to create a truly memorable experience.

With iconic performances in blockbuster films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan’s career has left an indelible mark on the global film industry.

His much-anticipated appearance at Global Village underscores the destination’s dedication to hosting international stars throughout world-class events, delivering the finest entertainment experiences that cater to diverse cultures and tastes, all within the heart of the UAE’s most beloved cultural and entertainment hub. -TradeArabia News Service

