Riyadh -- The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced that the number of visitors to events during the second quarter of this year reached more than 16 million, an increase of approximately 130% compared to the same period last year when the number of visitors was 7 million.



The total number of licenses reached 1529, an increase of 7.3% compared to the second quarter of last year, 2023 when the total number of licenses issued was 1425.