RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has released updated guidelines for recreational facilities as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service quality, encourage investment in the recreational sector, and ensure visitor safety while protecting the rights of all stakeholders.



The ministry clarified that the updated guidelines apply to all recreational facilities except venues such as theaters and cinemas.

The revisions aim to improve the business environment, stimulate investments, and ensure compliance with the Saudi Building Code in construction processes.



The new guidelines include various requirements related to spatial aspects such as location, area, complementary activities, and signage. They also address architectural requirements, façade aesthetics, and other technical and operational standards to enhance the user experience and deliver integrated recreational services that meet community expectations while adhering to the highest safety and quality standards.



The updated guidelines can be accessed via the following link: https://momah.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2024-11/ashtratat%20almrafq%20altrfyhyt.pdf.

