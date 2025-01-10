MUSCAT: Under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, the 15th Arab Theatre Festival began on Thursday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Arab Theatre Institute and the Oman Theatre Society, was attended by artists and intellectuals.

In his opening speech, Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Festival, said: "We are delighted to welcome you all to the 15th Arab Theatre Festival, hosted by Oman in partnership with the Arab Theatre Institute and the Oman Theatre Society. We take pride in hosting prominent Arab theatre pioneers and creatives, wishing them a pleasant stay and enjoyment of the unique theatrical performances.

"This festival is a remarkable opportunity to recognise the Arab Theatre Institute's pivotal role in fostering Arab theatrical creativity for over 15 years through initiatives that elevate theatre as a refined art form and a medium for cultural and human expression. This event also underscores Oman’s commitment to achieving its cultural strategy goals and strengthening cultural and artistic collaboration with Arab nations, establishing itself as a leading cultural destination."

He added: "On this occasion, we extend heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the fifth anniversary of his reign. We also thank HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said for his patronage and support for this festival. We express our gratitude to the Arab Theatre Institute and all participants, wishing everyone an enriching experience and success for this distinguished theatrical event."

The opening ceremony included a short film about the festival, followed by a speech by the secretary-general of the Arab Theatre Institute, Ismail Abdullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismail Abdullah said: "On behalf of the Arab Theatre Institute, I welcome you to this 15th edition of the Arab Theatre Festival, where you are the beating heart of Arab theatre. Since its inception in 2009, this festival has toured Arab capitals from Cairo to Tunis, Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and now to Muscat. At every stop, it has carried the spirit of creativity and reaffirmed that our Arab world is rich in artistic treasures deserving of discovery and recognition."

He added: "This edition is no exception. We have prepared a programme worthy of you and Oman, featuring outstanding events, including tomorrow’s celebration of Arab Theatre Day, with the Palestinian artist and activist Fathi Abdul Rahman delivering this year’s keynote message. We are also proud to honour five Omani entities that have played pivotal roles in developing Omani theatre and to recognise the winners of the Arab Scientific Theatre Research Competition. Additionally, the festival will feature the signing of over 30 books, a specialised conference on Omani theatre and technology, and four specialised workshops for Omani theatre practitioners."

