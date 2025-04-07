RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced five new high-profile Saudi film projects set to be produced to international standards at Riyadh’s Big Time Studios.



Leading the slate is Battle of Yarmouk (Khalid Ibn Al-Walid), an English-language epic chronicling the life of the legendary Arab commander Khalid Ibn Al-Walid, with a focus on the pivotal Battle of Yarmouk. The film will feature a blend of international stars to deliver a sweeping historical narrative.



The second project, produced in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, centers on the Saudi military and is inspired by true events. Aimed at global audiences, the film will portray the bravery and determination of Saudi armed forces.



Also in the lineup is a film tackling the Kingdom’s fight against drugs. Produced in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the movie will highlight real-life stories from Saudi Arabia’s battle against drug trafficking, showcasing the challenges and the people at the forefront of the fight.



Al-Boulevard, directed by Saudi filmmaker Mohammad Al-Mulla, will spotlight modern Saudi culture through a locally grounded narrative. Featuring a cast of Saudi talent and international production quality, the film is positioned to bring authentic Saudi storytelling to a global audience.



Rounding out the list is Palace of Mist, a Saudi horror film blending local and international talent. The film is set in a mysterious palace and is expected to offer a new cinematic experience for horror enthusiasts both in the Kingdom and abroad.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).