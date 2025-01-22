RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has revealed that commercial registrations in the arts and entertainment sector recorded a growth of 20 percent during the year 2024 compared to 2023.



The ministry highlighted significant growth in several key sectors, in which innovative arts and entertainment activities saw a 30 percent increase, with a total of 4,188 registrations. Amusement park activities recorded a 26 percent rise, bringing the total to 6,108 registrations.



Registrations for other entertainment activities grew by 25 percent, reaching a total of 14,239. Sports club activities saw an 18 percent increase, with the total number of registrations rose to 8,095 by the end of 2024.



The arts and entertainment sector is a key pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, playing a vital role in boosting the local economy, diversifying income sources, increasing the GDP, and creating opportunities for the private sector to offer experiences that enhance the quality of life for all members of society.

