Riyadh: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, has announced the launch of 29 new investment opportunities across various entertainment sectors, including entertainment facilities and destinations, published on the "Invest Saudi" platform for local and international investors to explore across all regions of the Kingdom.



The investment opportunities span several cities in Saudi Arabia and include various projects, such as a mountain adventure park, a general amusement park, a water park, a virtual reality-based entertainment park, e-gaming centers, and more.



These initiatives aim to enable the private sector to play a pivotal role in enhancing entertainment options in the Kingdom, aligning with the goals of economic diversification and sustainable development outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.



The announcement of these promising opportunities comes as the entertainment sector continues to grow rapidly, improving the quality of life for citizens and residents by offering a wide variety of entertainment experiences that cater to all preferences.