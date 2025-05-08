Miral and The Walt Disney Company marked a historic milestone with the official announcement of the Middle East and Africa’s first Disney theme park resort destination on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The announcement was celebrated with a record-breaking 9,000-drone show and fireworks display at Yas Links, accompanied by live performances from world-renowned pianist Lang Lang, iconic Emirati singer Rashed Alnuaimi, West End performer Kerry Ellis, and classical artist Sonya Balsara.

The event drew a diverse audience, including global celebrities such as Tyrese Gibson, Naomi Campbell, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick, along with dignitaries, entertainment industry leaders, and media representatives. Attendees gathered to witness the launch of what is set to be a landmark development in the region’s entertainment and tourism landscape.

Set against the backdrop of Yas Island’s waterfront, the event featured the largest drone light show ever staged in the Middle East and Africa, symbolising the spirit of imagination and creativity shared by both Miral and Disney. As the region’s first Disney theme park resort, the project will connect visitors from the Middle East to Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

As part of the announcement, iconic landmarks across the UAE, including Burj Khalifa and Aldar HQ, were illuminated with a light show inspired by Disney’s signature imagery. In Abu Dhabi, prominent buildings glowed in blue, marking the start of a new chapter in entertainment and tourism for the emirate.

The planned Disney resort will be developed and built entirely by Miral, while Disney and its Imagineers will lead the creative design and operational oversight, ensuring the resort delivers an authentic Disney experience. The project will integrate Disney’s renowned storytelling, attractions, and characters with the cultural heritage and coastal beauty of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement highlights Yas Island’s growing status as a global hub for entertainment, leisure, and tourism. Miral’s partnership with Disney reflects its commitment to expanding Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a destination for world-class attractions.

Details of the resort’s design, attractions, and timeline will be announced as the project progresses.