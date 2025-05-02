RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed that the net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows surged to 22.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This figure records 26 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2024, when it reached SR17.5 billion. However, the rate of FDI posted a fall of 13 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, when it reached SR25.5 billion.



The authority stated this in its Foreign Direct Investment Statistics Bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2024 issued on Thursday. According to the bulletin, the value of inward FDI flows into the Kingdom's economy amounted to SR23.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, registering an 11 percent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, when it amounted to SR 26.9 billion. This represents a 17 percent increase compared to the third quarter of last year, when it amounted to SR 20.4 billion.



The value of outward FDI flows from the Kingdom's economy amounted to SR1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 20 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, when it amounted to SR1.5 billion. This represents a 39 percent decrease compared to the third quarter of 2024, when it amounted to SR2.9 billion.

