MUSCAT: Oman is advancing a climate-resilient investment model by integrating environmental goals with strategic economic growth. Two standout initiatives backed by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) signal this shift: a large-scale lemon tree plantation for carbon sequestration and the localisation of cutting-edge water treatment technologies through the US-based firm Gradiant.

In Dhofar’s Rahab Farm, Nakheel Oman Development, under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and funding from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), has planted 30,000 Omani lemon trees. This landmark project is one of the first nature-based carbon sequestration investments in Oman and is expected to play a dual role—capturing atmospheric carbon while enhancing national food security.

The lemon trees are projected to increase Omani lemon production by 38 per cent, reaching approximately 11,000 tonnes annually. Beyond output, the project strengthens Oman’s alignment with its net-zero emissions target by 2050. Using groundwater and smart irrigation systems that respond to soil moisture, the initiative maximises resource efficiency—offering a scalable model for sustainable agriculture in arid environments.

“This is more than a farm—it’s a carbon sink with economic yield,” a senior OIA official noted. “It shows how local ecosystems can be turned into assets within the global carbon market, while directly supporting food production and rural employment.”

Equally transformative is OIA’s investment in Gradiant, a global leader in water and wastewater treatment. Through the full acquisition of Muscat Projects and Engineering Services (MPES), Gradiant has established a strong operating base in Oman, providing engineering and procurement services to key clients including Nama Water Services, the Ministry of Defence, and PDO.

The move brings advanced technologies into Oman’s utilities sector, especially as climate pressure mounts on water infrastructure. In August 2023, Gradiant launched “Turing,” an AI-powered digital platform that enhances desalination performance, predicts network leaks, and enables real-time water quality monitoring. These technologies are now being deployed in collaboration with Nama to modernise wastewater treatment systems across the country.

In November 2024, OIA supported the launch of the Oman Innovation Labs Center, a research and development facility operated jointly by Gradiant and Nama. The centre is equipped with engineering workshops, electromechanical testing units, and laboratories, designed to accelerate the adoption of smart water technologies tailored for Oman’s climate and infrastructure conditions.

The localisation of these solutions reflects OIA’s broader investment philosophy—prioritising long-term national value, sustainability, and knowledge transfer. “We are not just investing in foreign companies,” an OIA executive explained. “We are bringing the most advanced global solutions into Oman and anchoring them locally to build capability and resilience.”

Together, these initiatives exemplify the new face of Oman’s sovereign investment: rooted in Vision 2040, climate-aligned, innovation-led, and grounded in real economic and environmental returns. From carbon farming to AI-enhanced utilities, Oman is shaping a green economic model that speaks not just to financial growth, but to national transformation.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

