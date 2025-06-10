MUSCAT: More than five years after its establishment as the clean energy investment arm of OQ Group, OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) is set to formally commence the operational phase of its pivotal mandate.

That phase will begin next year, when three mid-scale renewable energy projects—dubbed Riyah-1, Riyah-2 (both wind-based Independent Power Projects, or IPPs), and the North Oman Solar IPP—come online over the course of the year. Their launch marks OQAE’s official entry into the operational phase of a portfolio that aims to deliver upwards of 7 GW of new renewable energy capacity through to 2030.

The significance of this milestone in OQAE’s evolution as the National Champion for Renewable Energy in Oman was emphasized in an exclusive interview highlighting how the Riyah-1, Riyah-2, and North Oman Solar projects align with OQAE’s overarching mandate.

That mandate rests on two main pillars: The first is the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects; the second is ensuring holistic development across the entire value chain and ecosystem, which includes project execution, competency development, supply chain investment, and strategic planning through to implementation. Integral to these objectives is the aim of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and advanced technology know-how into Oman.

As announced last month, a joint venture comprising OQAE (51%) and TotalEnergies (49%) will develop the three projects at designated sites within the Block 6 concession of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The renewable electricity generated will be supplied to PDO under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at agreed tariffs. The OQAE–TotalEnergies JV will continue to own and operate the projects for the duration of the PPAs.

According to the officials, partnering with a renowned integrated energy company like TotalEnergies aligns with OQ Group’s strategy of leveraging the extensive experience and capabilities of global industry leaders.

“Unlike our well-established peers such as OQ Exploration & Production and OQ Refineries & Petroleum Industries, OQAE is just commencing its operational journey,” one executive noted. “As a first step, our partnership spans not only Riyah-1, Riyah-2, and North Oman Solar, but also the 300 MW solar PV project that will contribute to the decarbonisation of the Marsa LNG bunkering project under construction at Sohar Port.”

Meanwhile, Huadong Engineering Corporation—a subsidiary of Chinese contracting giant PowerChina—has already begun work on the three PDO-linked renewable energy projects. An initial batch of eight wind turbines is expected to arrive at the Port of Duqm for Riyah-1 in October. The supplier, Goldwind, a leading Chinese manufacturer, was awarded the contract to supply 36 turbines (18 for each site), each with a capacity of 117 MW, for the two wind farms.

Solar PV panels for the North Oman Solar project will be supplied by Longi, a global leader in solar technology. More than 200,000 bifacial N-type panels, with a generation capacity of 128 MW DC, will be installed across a 3.5 km² site at Saih Nihayda in central Oman. The commercial operation dates are targeted for Q2 2026 for North Oman Solar and Q4 2026 for the wind farms.

In addition to being the first clean energy projects to progress from concept to implementation, Riyah-1, Riyah-2, and North Oman Solar are also set to create a number of firsts for OQAE. They are the first to achieve Final Investment Decision (FID) and financial closure; the first wind projects to be financed locally by Omani banks—Bank Muscat and Ahli Bank; the first Wind IPPs in the world to exclusively power oil and gas projects; the first clean energy projects in which both the developers and end customers are from the oil and gas sector; and the first collaboration between oil and gas companies to advance the energy transition.

