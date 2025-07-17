A 1.0868MWp solar power system has been commissioned at Genade Boerdery’s Zuurgat Farm near Hopetown in the Northern Cape. The project, developed by Solarise Africa and Broad Sky, is expected to deliver major cost savings, reduce carbon emissions, and support the farm’s energy-intensive irrigation and production needs.

Large-scale installation for leading farm

Genade Boerdery, one of South Africa’s most decorated farming operations, has partnered with Solarise Africa and Broad Sky to install a ground-mounted solar plant, consisting of 1,976 Longi 550W panels and eight Huawei 115kW inverters.

The system was developed under the Section 12B tax incentive scheme, which supports sustainable energy investments.

The farm, operated by the Venter family since 1983, has received awards including GrainSA’s Grain Producer of the Year and Top Lucerne Producer. The new system is expected to save an estimated R82.2m over 15 years and avoid 24,171 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Energy resilience for agricultural operations

"This project represents the very best of what can be achieved when visionary farmers and innovative energy partners come together," says Sakkie van Wijk, co-founder and COO of Solarise Africa.

"It’s a landmark initiative – not only because it is our first 12B product, but because Genade Boerdery exemplifies the kind of leadership and stewardship we need in the agricultural sector as we build towards a sustainable future."

The solar system is designed to meet the farm’s high energy demands, especially for irrigation and production, through a grid-tied setup intended to maximise reliability.

"We take great pride in partnering with large-scale farming operations that demand the highest standards of quality and precision," says Cor Wessels, co-owner of Broad Sky, which led the origination and construction of the system.

"Working alongside Solarise Africa, we were able to deliver a tailored solar solution that supports the principles of precision farming, leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven systems to enhance productivity and operational efficiency."

Precision farming and energy efficiency

As one of the largest single-site agricultural solar systems in the region, the project illustrates the growing role of renewable energy in large-scale agriculture. The system is expected to improve resilience to energy price fluctuations and contribute to environmental sustainability.

It also served as a catalyst for a second collaboration between Solarise Africa and Broad Sky: the Idstone Solar VSD project, also recently commissioned in the Northern Cape.

Sector-wide implications

The project highlights how renewable energy solutions tailored to agricultural operations can help reduce operational costs, limit environmental impact, and improve energy security.

According to Solarise and Broad Sky, initiatives like this also demonstrate the importance of public-private collaboration and incentive frameworks—such as Section 12B—in supporting the transition to low-carbon agriculture.

"This project exemplifies how forward-thinking energy infrastructure is not just a sustainability initiative, but a competitive advantage," says van Wijk.

