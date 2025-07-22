Muscat – The waste management market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states is projected to grow from an estimated US$68.3bn in 2025 to US$97.4bn by 2030, according to a study by Mordor Intelligence. The sector is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% over the five-year period, driven by rising waste volumes and enhanced treatment infrastructure.

Latest figures released by the GCC Statistical Centre show that total waste collected across member states reached approximately 262.7mn tonnes by the end of 2023, marking a 153.7% increase over 2019 levels. Of this, 192mn tonnes were treated, representing a 128.5% increase.

The per capita share of household waste in the region declined by 17.4% to 1.4kg per person per day, reflecting a shift in consumption patterns and increased awareness. Household waste volumes, which had peaked at 35.5mn tonnes in 2020, dropped to 30.8mn tonnes in 2023.

Almost all the waste collected – 99.2% – was classified as non-hazardous. Among the hazardous waste collected, 95.8% was exported for treatment, mainly involving recovery of metals and metallic compounds. The region has met Sustainable Development Goal 12 targets for hazardous waste recycling and reuse, with a reported 30% recycling rate in 2023. GCC countries have collectively submitted 87 national reports under the Basel Convention on hazardous waste control.

Medical waste volumes have also shifted post-COVID-19. Hazardous waste from the healthcare sector dropped 11.4% in 2023 compared to 2022. However, the region has expanded its treatment capacity significantly. The number of incineration facilities rose to 23 by the end of 2023, up 27.8% from 2022.

Industrial hazardous waste recorded a 23.8% increase over the same period, indicating a rebound in industrial activity following the pandemic. Agricultural waste rose sharply to 2.5mn tonnes in 2023 – a 44% increase over the previous year. Waste from other economic activities rose from 11.9mn tonnes in 2019 to 14.3mn tonnes in 2023.

The GCC’s evolving waste landscape, marked by declining household contributions and rising volumes from agriculture and industry, reflects both environmental policy shifts and economic recovery trends. Ongoing investments in treatment infrastructure and waste export mechanisms are central to the region’s broader sustainability goals.

