Dhofar is no longer just Oman’s monsoon hideaway. A quiet transformation is underway—one that aims to shift the governorate from a three-month seasonal destination into a vibrant, sustainable tourism hub active year-round. With upgraded infrastructure, flagship investments, and an emerging vision aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Dhofar is preparing for its next chapter.

FOUNDATIONS IN PLACE

Roads have been expanded, Salalah Airport upgraded, and municipal services improved to better serve both residents and the growing number of visitors. In areas like Salalah, Taqah, Mirbat, and Dalkut, we’re seeing new hospitality projects, retail developments, and expanded urban services—laying the groundwork for a richer tourism offering.

Official data reflects this shift. Tourism contributed RO 2.7 billion to Oman’s GDP in 2024, with Dhofar playing a key role—especially during the Khareef season. Still, the governorate’s impact remains modest compared to its potential. Meanwhile, outbound travel by Omanis and residents reached RO 1.8 billion—a strong indication that domestic destinations like Dhofar could capture more of that spending if they delivered the right experiences.

More than 3.8 million tourists visited Oman in 2024, with over half arriving from the United Arab Emirates. That market—familiar, affluent, and right next door—remains under-leveraged.

TWO PROJECTS, ONE DIRECTION

Among the most promising signs of Dhofar’s evolution are two standout developments:

Janaen Salalah, a 5.5 million square metre agritourism destination developed by Omran Group, is designed to blend farming, hospitality, and environmental learning. Coconut and papaya plantations will sit alongside eco-lodges, educational trails, a local produce village, and spaces for cultural exchange. It is a model that fuses sustainability with lifestyle—rooted in place, yet globally relevant.

Just a few kilometres away in the Ittin Plain, the award-winning Boulevard al Rathath is preparing to offer something entirely different: a 470,000 m² leisure and entertainment district inspired by the interplay of mist, water, and the Omani identity. With a total investment of RO 40 million, the project includes the “Grand Souq,” botanical gardens, canal-side restaurants, suspended walkways, open-air theatres, and retail experiences—all built around a central theme of nature in motion. The first phase will be funded by the Ministry of Finance with RO 10 million, with the remaining capital coming from the private sector.

Together, the two projects are expected to attract more than 1 million visitors annually and generate over 1,500 jobs, helping diversify Dhofar’s economy while creating lasting value for local communities. Both are firmly aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s pillars: economic diversification, sustainable cities, private sector empowerment, and local value creation.

THE MISSING PIECE: INTEGRATION

Despite such gains, the region’s tourism landscape remains fragmented. Activities during Khareef are not yet unified under a central brand or management body. Events are often organised in silos, and promotional campaigns—though well-intentioned—lack the consistency, identity, and storytelling power required to position Dhofar competitively on the global map.

If Dhofar is to become a true four-season destination, we must move from infrastructure to orchestration—from building roads and hotels to building narratives, partnerships, and systems that hold everything together.

FOUR PRIORITIES FOR THE FUTURE

1. Establish a central tourism authority in Dhofar to plan, brand, and coordinate all tourism seasons—Khareef and beyond.

2. Boost investment in eco-, cultural, and adventure tourism in underutilised protected areas, while maintaining environmental integrity.

3. Launch a unified digital platform for booking, navigation, real-time updates, and feedback—making every visitor’s phone a smart travel companion.

4. Empower local communities not just as workers, but as owners and storytellers, bringing Dhofar’s identity to life through food, crafts, hospitality, and heritage.

A TOURISM VISION ROOTED IN PEOPLE

At the end of the day, tourists don’t come back because of how many stars a hotel has. They return because of how a place made them feel. The warmth of a honey-seller in Mirbat, the pride of a farmer planting coconut trees in Janaen, or a young guide explaining the history of frankincense under the drizzle of Khareef—these are the memories that turn visits into stories, and stories into loyalty.

Dhofar’s natural beauty is already world-class. What will set it apart is how it uses that beauty to foster connection—between people and place, past and future, economy and ecology.

There is no shortage of effort. Ministries are supporting, investors are building, and communities are ready. But to truly elevate Dhofar, these efforts must converge. With coordination, imagination, and a clear sense of purpose, Dhofar can become more than a season—it can become a signature of what sustainable tourism in Oman looks like.

The map is drawn. The first foundations are in place. What comes next will define not just Dhofar’s tourism—but its legacy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

