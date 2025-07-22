MUSCAT: OQ Gas Network (OQGN), Oman’s leading gas transmission operator, has released its maiden annual Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s achievements in environmental stewardship, workforce development, and operational transparency throughout 2024. The report reflects OQGN’s alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s net-zero ambitions.

Following its public listing on the Muscat Stock Exchange in 2023, OQGN delivered measurable progress across key sustainability indicators. These include a 46 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to the 2021 baseline, a 63 per cent drop in water consumption, and the recycling of over 3,400 cubic metres of wastewater. The company also completed the first-ever Remote Techno Plug (RTP) operation on a 48-inch gas pipeline in Oman, significantly minimising flaring during maintenance.

Workforce well-being and inclusion remained a core focus, with OQGN achieving 14.9 million safe manhours, zero incidents of discrimination, and a 76 per cent employee satisfaction score. Additionally, women now represent 13 per cent of full-time middle management roles.

Mansoor al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, said, “At the core of our progress is our determined attention to sustainability. We took a major step forward by becoming one of the first nine companies in Oman to disclose our ESG performance via the MSX platform. Our stakeholders can be assured that we are not just building a company, but an enduring legacy of innovation and responsibility.”

As part of its commitment to support Oman’s 2050 Net Zero target, OQGN advanced its company-wide decarbonisation strategy in 2024. The strategy centres around three primary levers: process optimisation and energy efficiency, clean energy and electrification, and the use of data and innovation. Together, these pillars are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42 per cent by 2030 and 82 per cent by 2040, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

One of the achievements of 2024 was the 45.7 per cent reduction in combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions, compared to the 2021 baseline. This was driven by initiatives such as optimising gas-fired heaters and compressors, reducing flaring and venting, and piloting energy-efficient technologies across key infrastructure. The deployment of solar systems across eight block valve stations further demonstrated the company’s commitment to clean energy integration.

OQGN implemented an in-house digital monitoring platform powered by AI. This system automates the tracking of electricity and fuel consumption, enabling real-time performance evaluation and minimising human error. The company also reported a 96 per cent reduction in vented gas and a 44 per cent reduction in flared gas volumes compared to 2021 levels.

In collaboration with Hydrom, the company is developing national infrastructure for hydrogen and CO₂ transportation. Technical feasibility studies and stakeholder partnerships are underway to support open-access pipeline networks for green hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS). These projects reflect a broader strategy to repurpose existing assets, such as natural gas pipelines, to support low-carbon fuels and ensure long-term sustainability of Oman’s energy sector.

The company also expanded solar power across its facilities, introduced electric vehicles to its fleet, and launched an AI-powered surveillance system for pipeline integrity.

