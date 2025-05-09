Arab Finance: The bilateral trade between Egypt and Greece reached $1.6 billion in 2024, compared to $2 billion in 2023, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

The value of the Egyptian exports to Greece dropped to $1.1 billion last year from $1.4 billion in 2023, while the Egyptian imports from Greece declined to $564 million from $657 million.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Greece stood at $15 million during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, higher than $14.3 million in FY 2022/2023.

Meanwhile, the value of remittances from Greeks working in Egypt hiked to $3.4 million from $2.7 million.

Greece injected investments valued at $13.9 million in Egypt during FY 2023/2024, compared to $6.7 million in the previous FY.

As for the Egyptian investments in Greece, the country increased its investments to $1 million from $700,000.

