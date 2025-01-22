The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) has prequalified three consortia and one company for major Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project to modernise and expand the Kingdom's TV and radio infrastructure.

The project involves developing and operating the SBA's towers infrastructure across 143 locations under a 25-year Rehabilitate-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (RFOMT) contract.

The list of prequalified companies are as follows:

Consortium of Alfanar Company and Albabtain Leblanc Company Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co Ltd (HAACO) Consortium of MADA International Holding and Tawal Consortium of Technical Links Services, Mawarid , Mediagates, TDF and Rai way

The Expression of Interest (EOI) notice was issued In June 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.