The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite on Monday for a major Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project to modernise and expand the Kingdom's TV and radio infrastructure.

The project involves developing and operating the SBA's towers infrastructure across 143 locations under a 25-year Rehabilitate-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (RFOMT) contract, an NCP press statement said.

According to the statement, the project aims to enhance TV and radio infrastructure, increase the number of TV and radio channels, upgrade all TV sites from DVB-T/Analogue to DVB-T2 technology for high-quality broadcasts and ensure proper maintenance and operation of the infrastructure in partnership with the private sector.

The EOI document is available on the NCP website, the statement said, adding that the submission window will close on 21 July 2024 at 3:00 PM KSA time.

