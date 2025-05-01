Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Wednesday assured the people of the state that no road project would be left uncompleted, including those inherited by his administration.

The governor made this statement during the flag-off of the dualisation of a 10-kilometre stretch from Cashhold Junction to Km10 on the Akure–Idanre corridor, from Arakale to Oke-Aro Junction in Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa stated that the flag-off of the road was one of his major electioneering campaign promises, describing the project as crucial to accelerated progress and prosperity in the state.

According to him, the project will feature modern traffic systems and solar-powered streetlights, and is designed to accommodate heavy vehicular traffic with its robust pavement structure and 28-metre-wide carriageway.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development in the state.

He said, “This project stands as a powerful testimony to the resolve of our administration to build an Ondo State where opportunities are not just promised but are accessible — a place where every citizen can thrive in an environment of progress and shared prosperity.”

The governor linked the initiative to his administration’s 7-Point Development Agenda, known as “OUR EASE”, noting that the Akure–Idanre Road is a critical economic artery long plagued by congestion, delays, and safety hazards due to its outdated single carriageway.

“For what has seemed like an eternity, this road has been a source of daily frustration for commuters and a bottleneck for the movement of agricultural produce from Idanre to Akure’s markets. Today, we begin to change that story,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also emphasised that the road would boost tourism to the iconic Idanre Hills and promote economic growth through increased connectivity, trade, job creation, and ease of movement.

The governor noted that other features of the road would include dual carriageways with a width of 9.3 metres, 1.5-metre walkways on each side, a 3-metre utility bay, line drains and medians, and traffic lights at critical intersections.

Describing the project as a gateway to unlocking the vast potential of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa assured residents that it would be completed to the highest standards and within schedule.

The governor also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for enabling states to pursue developmental projects through increased fiscal capacity.

Aiyedatiwa pledged that all ongoing road projects across the state — including those inherited by his administration — would be completed.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Olawoye Ayorinde Abiola, praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for prioritising critical infrastructure projects across the state.

He said, “The commencement of this project shows the governor’s clear focus on delivering impactful developments that will benefit our people for generations.

“The dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road is a strategic move to ease transportation, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth.”

Abiola assured the public that the construction would be carried out with strict adherence to quality standards and within the projected timelines.

He noted that the new road would not only serve current needs but also support future expansion and development.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Gbenga Fasua, described the event as a remarkable and unforgettable day for the people of Akure, both at home and in the diaspora.

He expressed deep appreciation to the governor on behalf of the people, noting their excitement and gratitude over the dualisation of the Oke Aro–Idanre Road (Phase One), which he said would greatly enhance transportation and development in the area.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Idanre Local Government, Smart Omotadowa, commended the governor for prioritising infrastructural development across the state.

He noted that the commencement of the road project would bring significant relief to residents and foster greater connectivity between Akure and Idanre.

Also speaking, the member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso, lauded the state government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

He emphasised that the road project is a testament to responsive governance and assured constituents that, in his own capacity, he would continue to support initiatives that improve their livelihoods.

The Managing Director of Roosco Construction Ltd, Mr Marcel Alrouss, whose company is handling the project, provided details on the scope and execution of the dualisation.

He explained that the project involves the expansion of the existing road into a dual carriageway, complete with modern drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, and improved safety features.

Mr Alrouss assured that the construction would adhere to the highest engineering standards and be delivered within the stipulated timeframe, emphasising the company’s commitment to quality and timely delivery.

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, commended Aiyedatiwa for fulfilling his promise to dualise the road, which demonstrates his commitment to the development of the state capital.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac; Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip; State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Chairman of SUBEB, Rt Hon. Victor Olabimtan; members of the Ondo State House of Assembly; traditional rulers; religious leaders; market women; and others.

