The Deputy National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE), Bola Mudasiru, says smart infrastructure is transforming urban development by harnessing technology to drive sustainability and efficiency.

Mudasiru made the remark during his presentation at the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers International Conference recently.

Speaking on ‘Engineering Resilient Cities: Smart Infrastructure and Sustainable Solutions for a Better Urban Future and Quality of Life’, he said modern cities continue to grapple with how to balance environmental responsibility, social equity and economic viability — the core concerns of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Despite occupying only 3 per cent of the world’s habitable land, cities account for 95 per cent of global carbon emissions, he noted, stressing the urgent need for integrated infrastructure and technology-driven solutions.

Mudasiru said rapid urbanisation remains the major force behind the global shift toward smart cities. He referenced UN projections showing that by 2050, 68 per cent of the world’s population will live in urban areas.

He explained that smart cities are built around key objectives, including economic growth, digital readiness, sustainability, improved quality of life and strong governance.

“Guided by collective ambition, we build smart cities where innovation meets purpose and every street echoes with opportunity, equity and hope,” he said.

The NIHTE deputy chairman cited Zurich, Switzerland, as the world’s leading smart city, while Kigali, Rwanda, ranked as Africa’s top smart city in the 2023 African Smart Cities Index, an initiative assessing digital infrastructure, sustainable practices and innovative urban solutions across fast-growing African cities.

According to him, developing and sustaining smart cities requires strategic implementation, stakeholder engagement, policy support, and strong financing mechanisms.

He added that technology, innovation and strategic collaboration are vital to shaping resilient, inclusive and sustainable urban futures.

“By developing smart cities, Africa stands to harness the awesome benefits of smart applications to deliver efficiency in mobility and traffic, healthcare, security, water, energy, waste management, economic development and housing,” he said.

