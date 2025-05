U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates, saying yields on two-year rates were lower than Fed fund rates.

"We are seeing that two-year rates are now below Fed funds rates, so that's a market signal that they think the Fed should be cutting," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)