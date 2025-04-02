Riyadh – EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm has teamed with Al Suwaiket Group, a leader in supplying products and services to the oil and gas industry, for projects in Saudi Arabia.

The EXP Al Suwaiket collaboration aims to design, engineer, and build world-class facilities and infrastructure projects within the Kingdom while providing services to projects being developed by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), according to a press release.

The partnership will also involve projects by Saline Water Conversion Company, National Water Company, Saudi Electric Company (SEC), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden), Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), Seven, Red Sea, and Jeddah Central Development Company. This is in addition to other entities like NEOM, Qiddiya, Roshn, Marafiq, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and others, with total project values exceeding $4 billion over the next three years.

Chairman and CEO of EXP, Ivan J. Dvorak, said: "EXP Al Suwaiket establishes a powerful synergy between two global leaders. By combining our strengths, we aim to drive innovation and deliver projects to meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic and sustainability goals.”

Meanwhile, Khalid Al Suwaiket, Executive Director at Al Suwaiket, noted: “We are committed to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.”

Al Suwaiket added: “To continue building thriving communities and world-class destinations, we are focused on enhancing economic, social and sustainable outcomes. These efforts require collaboration with nations around the world.”

It is worth noting that EXP Al Suwaiket offices are established in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran.

Source: Mubasher

