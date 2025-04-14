Saudi Arabia will announce the winning bidders under its football club privatisation programme in the second quarter of 2025, a news report said.

The sports ministry is currently evaluating the applications, Ashraq Business reported, quoting Adel Al-Zahrani, Undersecretary for Media and Marketing of the Ministry of Sports.

He disclosed that the ministry received more than 22 offers in acquiring clubs, which includes bids from foreign companies.

In June 2023, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman launched an investment and privatisation plan for sports clubs.

Al-Zahrani said work is progressing as per the specified timetables, with King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh set for inauguration before the Asian Cup in early 2027.

