Saudi giga-project Qiddiya will house a Mercedes‑AMG performance and motorsports centre.

The centre will be co-developed by Qiddiya Investment Company, Mercedes‑AMG and the Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The development cost and completion timeline were not given.

Covering nearly 45,000 square metres (sqm), the Mercedes‑AMG World of Performance will have nine floors, offering highly immersive attractions and exhibits.

The project is supported by Juffali Automotive Company (JACO), a distributor of Mercedes‑Benz passenger cars in Saudi Arabia. The World of Performance will sit alongside Qiddiya City’s Speed Park Track, which will host the racing events.

The centre will feature more than 60 latest simulators alongside a motion 4D simulator theatre. The experience centre will have a roof-top VIP lounge overlooking the Speed Park Track. The city’s motorsports offering, including the Speed Park Track and other attractions, is set to be unveiled over the next 12 months.

Qiddiya giga project is a major entertainment, sports, and cultural megaproject in Saudi Arabia, located about 45 km southwest of Riyadh, and is part of Saudi Vision 2030.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

