CANNES — The Saudi Film Commission announced the launch of JAX Film Studios in Riyadh, a fully integrated, state-of-the-art production complex that is set to become one of the region’s premier film and media production destinations.



Scheduled for completion in 2025, the facility spans over 7,000 square meters and includes two 1,500-square-meter sound stages and a cutting-edge virtual production unit powered by Sony’s latest screen technology.



The studio will also feature a private cinema, reception and event spaces, and fully equipped areas for production preparation—catering to the evolving needs of modern filmmaking.



“JAX Film Studios represents a key milestone in our strategy to build a world-class cinema ecosystem in Saudi Arabia,” said Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Film Commission.



“This facility is designed to empower local talent and attract global creatives while aligning with international production standards.”



Abdul Jalil Al Nasser, Director General of Sector Development and Investment Attraction at the Film Commission, noted that the studio will host one of the most advanced virtual production platforms globally, offering limitless creative opportunities through Sony’s latest technologies.



The launch is part of the Film Commission’s broader effort to invest in cinematic infrastructure, develop national talent, and establish strategic international partnerships—all in line with Vision 2030 goals to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for media and film production.



The announcement was made during the Film Commission’s participation in the 78th Cannes International Film Festival, where it hosted the Saudi pavilion. The pavilion drew significant international interest from filmmakers, producers, and industry professionals.

