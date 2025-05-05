Saudi Basic Industries Corporation’s (SABIC) growth projects are progressing according to plan, according to CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh.



The projects include the Petrokemya Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE) plant in Jubail and the SABIC Fujian petrochemical complex in China’s Fujian province.



Additionally, SABIC commissioned the Ibn Zahr LTRS-1 project, which aims to enhance feedstock utilisation and reduce the carbon footprint, Al-Fageeh said in the company’s first quarter 2025 financial statement.



The CEO ruled out tariffs’ negative impact on global demand and customer preference for its product portfolio, Aragaam, an Arabic financial portal, reported.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

