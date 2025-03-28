Arab Finance: The Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi) implemented major projects in 2024, 10 of which were outside of Egypt in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, Chairman Wael Lotfy said.

Local projects included the expansions at the MIDOR refinery in Alexandria, the chlorine and hydrogen peroxide plant for El Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals in Abu Rawash, as well as the agricultural greenhouse complex in El Lahoun.

Furthermore, the company is working on other projects, including the Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) diesel complex in Assiut and the expansions of the Dahshour natural gas compressor station.

The company’s net profit after tax amounted to EGP 2.7 billion, while external projects represented 88% of the project revenues during 2024, compared to about 59% in 2023.

Meanwhile, Enppi targets implementing projects until 2028 at a combined value of nearly $5.5 billion. This figure is expected to rise in the coming period with the acquisition of new projects.

On his part, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi lauded the company’s successes in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, adding that this significant performance opens the door for further expansion and growth.

