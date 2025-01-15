Coldplay's Abu Dhabi shows drew over 200,000 fans to the Zayed Sports City Stadium across four sold-out nights.

The concerts were part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, featuring hits from their latest album 'Moon Music' and timeless classics.

The performances were supported by Shone and Elyanna, who later joined Coldplay on stage for their new hit "We Pray."

The concerts highlighted Coldplay's legacy as a bucket-list experience and the biggest concert series in UAE history.

The Abu Dhabi shows of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour exceeded expectations, blending timeless classics like 'The Scientist' and 'Fix You' with new tracks from their latest album.

Fireworks, moon goggles, and interactive wristbands transformed the Zayed Sports City Stadium into a vibrant spectacle.

The demand for tickets to the shows was extraordinary, prompting the band to add three additional dates, all of which sold out within hours.

Live Nation Middle East implemented meticulous planning to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Measures included a complimentary park-and-ride service for ticketholders from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, return shuttles after the concert, no parking at the venue or nearby roads, and encouraging guests to bring reusable water bottles to use free water stations throughout the stadium.

James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East said,"At Live Nation Middle East, we take immense pride in creating unforgettable events for the region, and it has been an honour to bring Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour to the UAE. Organising the region’s largest concert series showcased the skill and hard work of our team, and we are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, and the dedicated team at Zayed Sports City Stadium. We also want to thank the local media for their invaluable role in sharing information with fans and ensuring the event ran seamlessly. We look forward to future collaborations with Coldplay and more exciting artists while continuing to deliver some of the most iconic events in the region."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).