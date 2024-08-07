The Backstreet Boys are set to return to the UAE for a concert celebrating throwback classics at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 23, following the boy band’s record-breaking, sell-out performance at the venue in May 2023.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, fans can look forward to a night of night filled with their greatest hits, including the singalong songs “Everybody” and “I Want It That Way”.

Despite Kevin Richardson’s absence, due to scheduling conflicts, the remaining members, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell, promise to deliver the complete Backstreet Boys experience, showcasing their iconic harmonies and captivating performances.

For over 30 years, the Backstreet Boys have been at the forefront of pop music, earning their place as one of the most influential pop acts in history.

With countless #1 hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards, and over 130 million records sold worldwide, they are officially recognised as the best-selling boy band in history.

Following the release of their first album, “Backstreet Boys”, in 1996, the group has had a meteoric rise to fame, receiving nine Grammy Awards nominations amongst an abundance of other accolades over their three-decade-long career to date.

In early 2019, the Backstreet Boys released their Grammy-nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” along with a myriad of other catchy numbers.

The critically acclaimed single was nominated for the “Pop Duo/Group Performance” Grammy in 2019 and marked the band’s return to the Billboard Hot 100 after a decade.

Upon its release, the single soared to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts, charting in over 22 countries.

May 2019 saw the launch of “The DNA World Tour,” the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years, fuelled by the global success of their #1 album. The tour witnessed the Backstreet Boys selling out arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continued to captivate millions worldwide with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative collaborations.

