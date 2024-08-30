Ahead of the launch of the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena which is set to officially open to the public in September 2024, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive preview event. The award-winning theme park celebration featured VIPs, media, influencers, and other distinguished guests.

The event had guests on the edge of their seats with thrilling live entertainment, including performances by a Pit Crew Dance Troupe, a comedic mechanic, a mesmerizing magician, and fantastic music by a DJ.

The arena’s decor featured two striking Ferrari car displays, a wind tunnel, and large LED screens, immersing guests in the Esports atmosphere. As guests entered the Ferrari World Esports Arena, they were captivated by the complex details, the exhilarating driver seats, and the evident excitement that filled the space, in addition to the iconic Ferrari red branding that covered the arena.

Groundbreaking attraction

Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said: "We are thrilled to welcome guests in September 2024 to experience the world's first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena right here on Yas Island. This groundbreaking attraction showcases cutting-edge technology and innovative simulators, providing our guests with an unparalleled racing experience. We take great pride in bringing this advanced technology to our park and allowing visitors to unleash their inner racer.”

F1 fans and adrenaline junkies can immerse themselves in the ultimate racing experience at the Ferrari-themed Park. The arena boasts 20 Gran Turismo simulators, including 14 for adults and 6 designed for younger guests, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Adding a further element of thrills, there are three F1 simulators that allow participants to feel the rush of driving a real Ferrari race car on an F1 Grand Prix circuit. Additionally, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi remains committed to inclusivity with two GT simulators specifically designed to accommodate people of determination.

Racing enthusiasts

Racing enthusiasts can visit the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena in September to experience the new attraction firsthand, experiencing the thrill of F1 drivers, right in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

