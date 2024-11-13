Solidifying its status as a global hub for events, Expo City Dubai is joining forces with entertainment company Live Nation Middle East to boost its live music and entertainment offering and inspire global environmental action.

Under the agreement, Live Nation will move its UAE headquarters to Expo City Dubai, where the parties will jointly host events and work together on shared sustainability goals, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of events and engage audiences on climate issues.

The partnership was signed in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority, by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, and James Craven – President, Live Nation Middle East, after Expo City unveiled its new master plan, which, coupled with the recently announced expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre, further reinforces the city’s status as a key player in the region's thriving events landscape.

As a member of UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), the first UAE-tailored alliance for climate action, Live Nation is aligned with Expo City Dubai’s sustainability strategy, its ambition to be net zero by 2050 and its existing sustainable events guidelines. Through Green Nation, Live Nation’s global sustainability platform, Expo City and Live Nation will demonstrate leadership on climate action by reducing emissions, increasing renewable energy, cutting waste and phasing out single-use plastics, as well as enhancing sustainable food and transport options.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Entertainment & Experiences, Expo City Dubai, said, “As the demand for live music and in-person events continues to soar, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation. Together, we are not just creating events, but shaping authentic and purposeful experiences that resonate deeply with our audiences, bringing the very best in entertainment to life at Expo City Dubai. This collaboration is about more than just concerts; it’s about crafting moments that inspire, connect and leave a lasting impact.

“We welcome the expertise of the global entertainment entity and are looking forward to ushering in a new era of sustainable entertainment with Live Nation at our side. This exciting new venture is set to enhance and expand Expo City Dubai’s ever-evolving business and leisure ecosystem, while connecting a diverse range of audiences to some of their favourite artists and entertainment experiences in new and thrilling ways.”

James Craven said, "As a leader in the live entertainment industry, Live Nation Middle East is committed to supporting the communities we serve while tackling the pressing challenge of climate change. Our collaboration with Expo City Dubai – a pioneer in sustainability and innovation – positions us at the forefront of the region’s dynamic events scene. This partnership not only strengthens our role in delivering world-class entertainment but also amplifies our ability to inspire meaningful climate action on a global scale."