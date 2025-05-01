UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Highness also congratulated President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marked on 9th May, and wished Russia and its people continued progress and prosperity.

President Putin thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s successful mediation in the most recent and largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which took place in April, and commended the UAE’s sustained efforts in this area.