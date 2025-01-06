Shop Qatar, the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment festival, kicked off on January 1 with an elegant opening ceremony at Place Vendôme.

Themed “Your Shopping Playground,” the month-long festival promises a vibrant blend of retail, culture, and family-friendly entertainment until February 1, said the event organisers.

The ceremony featured a mesmerising performance by Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme, accompanied by colourful parades and engaging activities. Guests enjoyed a lively atmosphere, complete with competitions and appearances by prominent influencers, setting a celebratory tone for the festival, they stated.

Ahmed Albinali, Director of Festivals & Events at Visit Qatar, said: "This year’s edition of Shop Qatar reflects how this festival has become a cherished tradition in Visit Qatar’s event calendar. It offers an exceptional mix of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement, showcasing Qatar as a hub for memorable experiences."

Building on the success of previous editions, Shop Qatar 2025 promises an action-packed lineup of experiences, with exclusive offers from luxury, high-street, and local retailers, said Albinali.

Every Friday, a weekly raffle draw will reward winners with extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QAR10,000 to QAR100,000 ($2,653 to $26,530), and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck.

For the raffle draws, shoppers need to spend QAR200 at these following venues - Mall of Qatar; Lusail Boulevard; Place Vendôme and Doha Festival City.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy interactive activity corners including games, roaming parades, and meet-and-greets with beloved Spacetoon characters, said the organisers.

This year’s festival will span 20 locations across Qatar, including: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Old Port, Lusail Boulevard, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall, they stated.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Doha Festival City, will host the final raffle draw with the announcement of the Tesla Cybertruck winner and other major prizes.

The evening will also feature special performances, surprise guests, and the Mall & Retail Awards, which will recognise excellence in branding, customer experience, and team efforts, they added.-TradeArabia News Service

