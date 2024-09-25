Muscat – Oman is, for the first time ever, hosting European Film Festival, bringing 15 films from nine EU countries to the silver screen.

Organised by the French Embassy in collaboration with the International Film Foundation of Oman (IFFO), the event was launched at VOX Mall of Oman on Monday with a Dutch documentary Iceberg Riders.

Running from September 23 to 30, the festival is going to showcase films from nine countries: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Romania, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, and Spain.

The first day movie Iceberg Riders is a thought-provoking film on the impact of global warming on the Arctic region. The event offers a diverse range of genres, including drama, documentary, and animation, making it a celebration of European cinema and culture.

Speaking during the event, Sudha Sha, organising partner and representative of IFFO, said, “This marks a new era for Omani cinema and Arabwood. We are thrilled to be the organising partner in this collaboration.

“For the first time, Oman will host an anthology of films, bringing master filmmakers from around the globe. Our goal is to train and scout Omani talent and create six films in collaboration with foreign film industries.”

Earlier this year, IFFO launched Arabwood, an initiative dedicated to the production of films in Oman and distribution worldwide.

Through these partnerships, Sudha said, Arabwood aims to share stories, artists, and themes of common human interest, while also providing technical expertise. “Let us establish and grow together in creating movies for mankind and conquer individual differences,” she said.