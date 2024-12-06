Muscat – Muscat Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Qurum Natural Park, effective Thursday, December 5, 2024. The closure is necessitated to facilitate the comprehensive preparations for the forthcoming ‘Muscat Nights’ events.

The Municipality extends its appreciation to the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period. This proactive measure underscores the commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for residents and visitors alike.

‘Muscat Nights’ is a prominent cultural and entertainment event, offering an array of activities and attractions that reflect the vibrant spirit of the city. Further details regarding the programme will be disclosed in due course.

The Municipality stated, “We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to Qurum Natural Park soon, where you can enjoy the unique and captivating atmosphere of Muscat Nights.”

The public is encouraged to follow official announcements for updates on this much-anticipated event.