President Joseph Aoun of the Republic of Lebanon met with editors-in-chief of local media organisations during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, fielding questions on bilateral relations and regional issues.

President Aoun expressed his deep appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he has received since arriving in the UAE. He praised his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing it as having “exceeded expectations,” and noted that the welcoming spirit was evident from their first phone call ahead of the visit.

The Lebanese President commended the UAE’s steadfast support for Lebanon over the years, saying it reflects the deep historical and fraternal ties between the two nations.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, President Aoun said political and security conditions are moving toward greater stability, and that the Lebanese government is working hard to improve the country’s economic and living conditions by implementing a package of essential structural reforms.

He explained that several Arab and friendly countries have pledged to support Lebanon, but this support depends on the government's progress in implementing reforms, which have already begun as part of the country's economic recovery plan.

On security matters, President Aoun affirmed that Lebanon’s internal situation is under control despite external threats, praising the high competence and dedication of Lebanese security agencies in maintaining peace and stability.

He also expressed pride in the Lebanese community in the UAE, highlighting their positive role in strengthening bilateral ties and thanking the UAE leadership for their care and support.