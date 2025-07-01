UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, energy, education, defense, technology, and sustainability.

The discussions took place as part of the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea, reflecting the two countries’ shared interests and development-focused ambitions for the present and future.

During the call, His Highness congratulated His Excellency Lee Jae-myung on assuming office, wishing him success in leading his country towards further progress and growth.

His Highness also expressed his keenness to work closely with His Excellency Lee Jae-myung to continue strengthening UAE-Korea relations and advancing the objectives of their special strategic partnership in support of joint development and the prosperity of both nations and their peoples.

The call also addressed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on the importance of supporting efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the Middle East for the benefit of all its peoples.

His Excellency Lee Jae-myung thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his warm congratulations and sincere sentiments towards the Republic of Korea and its people, reaffirming his commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.