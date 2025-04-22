KUWAIT CITY - Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei praised the visit of the Chinese delegation, headed by Chinese Vice Minister of Transport Fu Xueyin, to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port on Bubiyan Island in North Kuwait last week.

The delegation, accompanied by Minister of Public Works Noura Al- Mashaan and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat, described the visit as an important step toward implementing the agreements reached during the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China in September 2023.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the celebration of World Chinese Language Day, Jianwei disclosed that the Ministry of Transport and Communications is responsible for implementing the memoranda of understanding regarding Mubarak Port.

He affirmed this is a massive and strategic project for Kuwait, and a very important project for Chinese- Kuwaiti cooperation. He stated “we are currently working with the Kuwaiti side to accelerate the pace of work to push the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project to a new and advanced stage. The inspection tour conducted by the Vice Minister of Transport is a very important step towards the continuity of the project.” He added that Al-Mashaan met with the Chinese delegation to advance this project smoothly.

“The two sides reached an agreement to accelerate the pace of work,” he reiterated. He said the Chinese company has entered Mubarak Port to begin marine survey work, indicating that the arrival of the Chinese delegation in Kuwait reflects the commitment of the Chinese side to cooperate with Kuwait. On the timeframe for the completion of the project, he explained that the project is huge; hence, it requires a long time and several stages. “Through intensive coordination between the two sides, we are confident that this project will be completed as per the desire of both sides,” he stressed. He also praised the relationship between the two countries, which is at its best, having witnessed numerous achievements through their concerted efforts. He expressed optimism about the future of such cooperation. On the impact of US tariffs (the ‘trade war’) on the global economy, he said the actions of US President Donald Trump are causing chaos throughout the world. These actions contradict the free trade system. He affirmed that the Chinese side does not want escalation or a trade war with the US. “If the US wants to negotiate, we welcome such negotiations, and if they want to continue a trade war, we are also prepared,” he asserted.

